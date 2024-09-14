Baramulla Encounter Update: 3 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pattan Area

Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning, September 14, in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official reported by the news agency PTI.

Encounter underway b/w security forces & terrórists in Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of #Baramulla



Desperation of terrórists is clear as they face last days of their reign in Kashmir. Their shelf life is depleting at an accelerated rate, thanks to relentless efforts of SFs! pic.twitter.com/jyoBL8fzQR — Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) September 14, 2024

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the morning, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.