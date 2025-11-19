Baramulla Fire: Divisional Forest Officer’s Office Completely Destroyed in Massive Blaze in Tangmarg

A huge fire broke out at the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, November 19. The building was completely damaged due to fire and spread and other structures surrounding it.

After receiving the information, the fire and emergency services of Baramulla rushed to the scene and worked to douse the blaze. The building was destroyed before the fire was finally brought under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be investigated. The investigation will begin after the dousing and cooling operations.