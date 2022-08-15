Bareilly madrasa celebrates 'Youme Azadi'

Barielly/New Aug 15 Independence day was celebrated at Darul Uloom Shane Aala Hazrat in Bareilly in the presence of the national general secretary of Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi.

All the students of the madrasa recited the Tarana-e-Hind, and remembered the role played in the country's Independence by Allama Fazle Haque Khairabadi, who fought against the British

Razvi said the fatwa to fight the war was given from Jama Masjid in Delhi and Mufti Inayat Ahmed Kakorvi was punished by the British for Hus participation and thousands of Mujahideen e Azadi sacrificed their lives before the country became independent from the British rule.

Razvi, a Sunni Muslim religious leader, said that Hindus and Muslims have a mixed contribution to the Independence of the country, adding that the India did not become independent because of any one community, but the country was freed after the sacrifices of all sections of the country.

"Hindus and Muslims will work together for the prosperity and progress of the country, and will take the country to new heights," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor