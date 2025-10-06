Bareilly violence: Fresh FIR against Dr Nafees and Nadeem, close aides of Tauqeer Raza

Lucknow, Oct 6 Intensifying its investigation into Bareilly violence, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday booked two aides of Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza -- Dr Nafees and Nadeem, over fabricated and forged letters, issued in the name of a local resident named Liyaqat.

The case has been lodged under sections 318 (4), 338, 336 (3), and 340 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Liyaqat claimed that Tauqeer Raza’s associates prepared a fake letter in his name, forged his signature, and also falsely claimed his support for the cleric’s appeal for protests over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ row.

He claimed that no one from his village responded to Tauqeer Raza’s appeal for joining the demonstration over the 'I Love Muhammad' controversy, but the duo, Nafees and Nadeem, purportedly faked his signature on the IMC letter.

“The purpose of this illegal act was not only to mislead the administration but also to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the city. I want to clarify that I have no connection whatsoever with the IMC party, nor have I ever held any position in it,” he claimed in the FIR.

Notably, the Bareilly administration has ramped up a clampdown on the perpetrators behind the violence that broke out after Friday prayers on September 26.

A day ago, the Bareilly Development Authority demolished a marriage hall linked to Dr Nafees Khan, built on illegally occupied land. The banquet wall was razed to the ground during the weekend, as officials claimed that it was built illegally on Waqf land.

According to Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, more than 83 miscreants have been arrested so far, and the process for catching the absconding accused has also begun.

The eyewear shop of Nafees Khan, who claimed to be a doctor, was also sealed. The house and four shops of Farhat, who allegedly sheltered Tauqeer Raza, were also sealed.

Nadeem Khan was also found to have built four shops on land worth crores of rupees using Tauqeer Raza's influence. These shops were also sealed by the Bareilly administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor