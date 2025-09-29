Bareilly Violence: Probe Reveals Accused Received Location via WhatsApp Before Clashes

Police detained dozens of people in connection with the recent Bareilly violence. The accused were visibly distressed while they were stepping out of the prison van and were seen limping and pleading. On the 'I Love Muhammad' row and violence in Bareilly, SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, said 28 accused, including the main accused Nadeem Khan, have been arrested by the police. Nadeem is a close associate of the cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan. They have also got the mobile handset that the accused had snatched away from their hands during the September 26 violence. He also said that the accused confessed during the investigation to the police that they got information about the location via WhatsApp messages.

Addressing the media reporters, Anurag Arya says, "Today, 28 accused have been arrested. One of the main conspirators, Nadeem Khan, has been arrested by the Police. Police have recovered the mobile handset that he had snatched from the police during the incident on 26th September. Another accused, Jafruddin, has been arrested, and a weapon probably used during the incident has been recovered from him. The accused, admitting to their involvement in the incident, stated that they received messages through WhatsApp to gather at a specific location. Accused Nadeem Khan has stated that an appeal, bearing his, Dr Nafis's, and Liaquat's signatures, was circulated on letterhead. Our team is searching for Liaquat. Nadeem Khan tried to mislead people, saying the signature on the appeal letter was not his..."

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told PTI that the incident was not spontaneous, as they had decided in advance when and where they should act. The investigation has revealed that Nadeem allegedly called 55 individuals via WhatsApp, who then mobilised a crowd of around 1,600 people. "They conspired to launch an agitation on the lines of anti-CAA and NRC protests, placing minors at the forefront of the demonstration," said an official. As they had the location details, Nadeem’s associates were active at the key locations, including Khalil School intersection and the Shyamganj region. They allegedly incited people there.

Police stated that Nadeem initially tried to mislead the authorities and stated that the protest was held by Tauqeer Raza Khan after the Friday Prayers. On Thursday night, he visited the police station with his associates Nafees and Liaqat. He assured the officials there that Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) supporters would be instructed to pray peacefully in mosques at 5 am. No protests or demonstrations would take place.

The official said the letter he had submitted to police that night was later discovered to be forged. Following Friday prayers, a large crowd carrying “I Love Muhammad” posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area. The unrest reportedly stemmed from anger over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who alleged that authorities had denied him permission. Khan and seven co-accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence. So far, police have detained 39 people and filed 10 FIRs against 180 identified and 2,500 unidentified rioters under sections related to rioting, stone-pelting, inciting violence, and hurting religious sentiments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of stern action against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. Security was tightened in Bareilly and neighbouring districts, with sensitive areas placed under heavy police and paramilitary deployment. Mobile internet services remained suspended on Monday, according to locals.