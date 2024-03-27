Barmer Lok Sabha seat: Independent MLA Bhati jumps into fray too

Jaipur, March 27 Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati on Tuesday announced his intention to contest the Barmer Lok Sabha seat.

Bhati, the MLA from Sheo seat in Barmer, announced that he will file his nomination on April 4 and will also take out the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from the Siwana Assembly constituency of the Barmer Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary from the Barmer seat, whereas, the Congress has given its ticket to Umedaram Beniwal, who had recently left the RLP and joined the party.

Bhati had hinted at contesting the Lok Sabha elections by taking out the Ish Aradhana Yatra from Jaisalmer for 5 days from March 11. After the huge turnout, BJP leaders tried to convince Bhati. On March 18, CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with Bhati, Union Minister Chaudhary and local MLAs in Jaipur but no consensus could be reached.

The CM took Bhati in his plane from Jodhpur to Udaipur the next day but still no agreement could be reached.

On Tuesday, Bhati shared a post about holding the Sarva Samaj meeting on social media, and after it, announced he would contest the Lok Sabha elections.

