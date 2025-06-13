Barmer MBBS student killed in Ahmedabad plane crash to be cremated in native village

Jaipur, June 13 Jaiprakash Choudhary (20), a second-year MBBS student from Bor Charanan village in Barmer district’s Dhorimanna sub-division of Rajasthan, was among those tragically killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday.

Jaiprakash’s body, which suffered nearly 30 per cent burns, was recovered from the debris near the kitchen area of the BJ Medical College hostel, where he was at the time of the incident.

According to his nephew Mangalaram, Jaiprakash had spoken to the family just minutes before the crash. “He called around 1 p.m. to say he was heading to the mess for lunch. His phone battery was low, and shortly after, the phone got switched off,” he said.

The grieving family reached Ahmedabad late Thursday night. His body was handed over to them on Friday afternoon. The mortal remains are expected to reach Barmer by the evening, and the cremation will take place today in his native village.

Jaiprakash was pursuing his MBBS from BJ Medical College and was staying at the hostel. The Air India flight, bound for Gatwick Airport in London, crashed just two minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, near the City Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar.

Omji Poonia, a neighbour from the village, said, “Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, I was speaking to his family when Jaiprakash mentioned he was going to the mess. That was the last time we heard from him,” he said.

Sunita Choudhary, daughter of former minister Hemaram Choudhary, also expressed her condolences on Facebook. “As soon as I heard the news, I contacted doctors at the Ahmedabad hospital and requested immediate attention for Jaiprakash. I am in Ahmedabad personally monitoring the situation,” she wrote.

Jaiprakash's father, Dharmaram, is a farmer. The family, including his brother and sister, lives in Bor Charanan village. His success in clearing the NEET exam had been a matter of pride for the entire village. News of his sudden and tragic death has plunged the community into mourning.

