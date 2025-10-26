Barmer Tragedy: Two Cousins Killed, One Critically Injured in House Fire at Bhadkha Village

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, two cousins lost their lives, and another sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in their home in Bhadkha village of Barmer district, Rajasthan. The victims were identified as Arun (12) and Rajuram (12), who died on the spot after being trapped inside the burning room. Their cousin, Jasu (7), suffered nearly 75% burns and was initially treated at Barmer Hospital before being referred to Jodhpur for advanced care. The fire, which erupted around 5 a.m., quickly engulfed the entire room where the children were sleeping.

According to Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena, three children — one belonging to Devaram Megwal and two of his nephews — were asleep when the fire broke out. Preliminary investigation suggests the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit in the electrical wiring, though the possibility of a cigarette cannot be ruled out. Meena added that the exact cause will be determined following a detailed investigation. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, but by then, the damage had already been done.

SP Barmer Narendra Singh Meena told IANS, “...In Bhadka village under the rural police station area, three children, one of Devaram Megwal’s children, Jasu, and two of his nephews, were sleeping at night when the incident occurred. According to the police, it was due to a short circuit in the light. Two of the children, Arun (12 years old) and Raju (12 years old), died in the fire. Jasu, who was 7-8 years old, suffered 75% burns and has been referred to Jodhpur for treatment. The exact cause, whether it was a short circuit or a cigarette, will be determined after a complete investigation by the authorities.”

NDTV Rajasthan reported that Devaram’s brother, Devilal, had gone to his sibling’s house that night, leaving the children asleep inside. The tragedy deepened for the family, as Devilal’s wife had already passed away earlier, leaving him shattered after the loss of his son and nephews. Officials, including Additional SP Jasaram Bose, DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma, and local revenue officers, reached the scene and began an inquiry into the incident. A report is being prepared by the Patwari, while police continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire that has plunged the entire village into mourning.