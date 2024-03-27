Bartender found dead in south Delhi

New Delhi, March 27 The body of a 23-year-old man, who worked as a bartender, was found in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh Negi, a resident of Chirag Delhi.

On Monday at 10 p.m., information regarding a person lying unconscious in Rajpur Khurd extension area was received by Maidangarhi police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, the body of a man was found lying on the ground.

"During inquiry, it came to the fore that on Monday, Pankaj, in a highly intoxicated state, met his female friend," said a senior police officer.

The officer further said, "A heated argument took place between them, and he subsequently left the premises. Following his departure, he did not respond to her calls."

"Upon initial inquiry, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. However, further investigation is currently underway to ascertain more details," the officer added.

