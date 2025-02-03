Basant Panchami 2025: Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Devotees Taking Amrit Snan in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh 2025 (Watch Video)

More than one crore people took a holy bath in the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as of 4 am on Monday, February 3, on the auspicious Basant Panchami. The third Amrit Sanan of the ongoing Maha Kumbh today started with Naga Sadhus, followed by people.

An helicopter arranged by the Prayagraj administration showering rose follower petals on devotees those who are taking holy dip (Amrit Snan) in Triveni Sangam on auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami today.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Helicopter showers flower petals on devotees taking Amrit Snan in Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami. #MahaKumbh2025#MahaKumbh2025WithPTIpic.twitter.com/hQ5a16c6to — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 3, 2025

On Basant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati. Amrit Snan in the Sangam on this occasion brings special merit and destroys all sufferings. Saints' and devotees' enthusiasm is at its peak on this auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh.

"Today's Amrit Snan was very well organized, and special appreciation is due to the administration for their efforts. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season and is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati," said Mahamandaleshwar Guru Maa Bhagwati Puri.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Prayagraj, UP: Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara take a holy dip as part of the Amrit Snan on the occassion of Basant Panchami. pic.twitter.com/1WsR4Elltj — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Giri Acharya Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara said, "We are witnessing India's unity here. People from different views, religions are together on the banks of Ganga. There is fear, unrest but there is peace and happiness in India."

"The world is witnessing wars, but India has knowledge. We are ready to lead the world by our spiritual values, by yoga and ayurveda. We world is seeing towards India for solutions. I want to thank honourable Yogi ji that his administration's top-quality management," he added.

"There is importance of every single day in life. Today on the occasion of Basant Panchami, I pray for welfare of the entire world. Sanatan Dharma prospers across the world. I would appeal people to take care of the environment and plant more and more trees. The 'muhurta' and 'nakshatra' are same for everyone... you should take 'snan' wherever you are, and you will get the blessings," said Mahamandaleshwar Shri Arun Giriji Maharaj (Environment Baba).