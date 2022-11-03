Basavalinga Swami death case: Police bring accused to Siddaganga Mutt to recreate crime scene in Karnataka's Tumkur

In the Bande Mutt seer Basavalinga Swami's alleged suicide case, the police on Thursday brought accused Kannur seer to the Siddaganga Mutt in an attempt to recreate the crime scene.

Kannur seer, an accused in the case, was brought to Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumkur district in an attempt to recreate the crime scene as the police kicked off its investigation in the case.

As per reports, the accused, arrested under the charges of the abetment to suicide, along with his companion allegedly hatched a conspiracy to defame Basavalinga Swami and throw him out of the Mutt as he was considered close to the chief seer of Siddaganga Mutt.

The seer of Sri Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Swami was found dead in a room of the mutt in Ramnagara district, police said.

The police officials suspect that the seer had an unnatural death.

"A two-page death note was found in the room of the mutt in Ramnagara district where the pontiff's body was found, after an unnatural death," said the Kudur police officials.

According to police sources, a group of people was mentally harassing Basavalinga Swami over an audio conversation with a lady.

"Seer's last rites were performed on October 24 on the premises of the mutt. Many pontiffs of different mutts participated in the final rites," said police officials.

