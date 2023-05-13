Basavaraj Bommai resigns as Karnataka CM after election debacle

Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday resigned as Karnataka chief minister, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the assembly elections. "I have tendered my resignation and it has been accepted," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said after tendering his resignation to Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

With the Congress set to cross the majority mark in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the chief minister earlier said "we will reorganize the party and come back in Lok Sabha election. Bommai said that once the results will be out a detailed analysis will be done to analyse the gaps that were left at various levels."We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," said Basavaraj Bommai, as quoted by ANI.He further added that all the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers weren't able to make the mark. "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai, according to ANI