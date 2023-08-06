Based on the theme of I-Day the vibrant flower show of Bengaluru kicks off with zeal

The famous Lalbagh Botanical Garden flower show of Bengaluru this year is based on the vital themes of Independence Day and paying tribute to the late Sri Kengal Hanumanthaiah, an architect of the magnificent building, i.e., Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the flower show that will run till August 15th, 2023. The team of AI artists supported by Maya Chandra, founder and director of Maya Films has conceptualized and displayed an image of Kengal Hanumanthaiah at the show as their respect toward Hanumanthaiah.

The image is recreated with the permission of the Department of Horticulture by using the actual image of the 1950s of Hanumanthaiah. The main charm and attractions of the flower show are the floral presentation of the Vidhana Soudha, floral carpets, and unique flowers with a variety of floral arrangements.The Chief Minister appreciated the massive arrangements done by the officials and mentioned the importance of the botanical garden. While delivering his inaugural speech Siddaramaiah discussed the efforts of Kengal Hanumanthaiah in expanding the botanical garden to cover an extensive area of 240 acres.