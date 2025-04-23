Basic amenities missing at Omaxe City in Rohtak, residents blame builder for negligence

Rohtak, April 23 Basic amenities are markedly lacking in Omaxe City in Sector 28 of Haryana's Rohtak, despite the grand promises made by the builder during the sale of plots and flats, residents said on Wednesday.

Many allege that the assurances given while selling plots and flats have not been fulfilled, and the available facilities are only a formality.

Speaking to IANS, Yashvir Rathi, a resident of Omaxe City, said: "We bought our plot in 2008. Many of the promises made by the builder at that time have still not been fulfilled. Around Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore worth of electrical work remains pending."

"There's also a persistent water problem, and the builder hasn’t constructed an overhead tank yet. Security arrangements are inadequate, which often results in incidents of theft and snatching," he added.

Another resident, Prem Sharma, who has been living in the township since 2014, said: "This is a ‘sector’ only in name. There are no basic facilities like proper sanitation, electricity, or water."

He added that Omaxe has outsourced the maintenance work to another agency that barely carries out any tasks. If someone fails to pay the maintenance charges, the electricity is cut off without any notice.

Sharma further alleged that a green belt shown in the original layout plan was later sold by the company as private land, on which farmhouses and houses have now been built.

Manjeet, another resident, said he bought his plot in 2016 and has been facing electricity issues ever since. "They had promised a jogging track along the canal, but that land has been sold off too," he told IANS.

Babita Sharma, who has lived in Omaxe City for more than five years, said: "There is no proper security here. We don’t feel safe stepping out of our homes at night."

Frustrated with the unfulfilled promises, the residents have filed complaints with the government. In response, the state has issued warnings to the builder.

Haryana’s Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, has directed the officials of Omaxe City to clear all dues, including pending electricity bills, within two months.

He warned that if the directive is not followed, a first information report (FIR) will be lodged against the township management.

