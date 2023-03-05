Basketball player, friend held for chain snatching in Delhi

New Delhi, March 5 The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two Youtube inspired snatchers, including a national level basketball player, who were committing snatchings and robberies to repay their debt.

M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that the accused were identified as Rohit Chhillar and Shantunu Rathi alias Ghora. One snatched gold chain mortgaged at Muthoot Finance's Bahadurgarh branch office was recovered from them. Ghora is a national level basketball player from Haryana.

The official said that on February 22, an incident of snatching was reported at police station BHD Nagar in which the accused snatched the gold chain of a girl. The police examined the CCTV footage of nearby areas and got a tip-off about the accused.

"Finally on the basis of technical surveillance, we were able to nab the duo accused from Bahadurgarh. On sustained interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in the snatching case and also disclosed that they mortgaged the snatched gold chain at Muthoot Finance Bahadurgarh for Rs 31,000," said the official.

They told the police that they had taken loans from their known persons and in order to repay the debt, they started committing crime.

They saw videos on YouTube regarding snatching and decided to target women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor