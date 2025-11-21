Basti Crime: Husband Shot Dead by Wife's Lover 7 Days After Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Both Arrested

Yet another chilling and betrayal case came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Friday, November 21, when the wife and her lover planned to kill the husband just seven days after their wedding. A crime was revealed when a 25-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury.

According to police, the victim's wife and her lover had been in a relationship for over 2 years and continued their talk after her marriage. The police official said that both the wife and lover jointly planned to kill her husband.

"Yesterday evening, at around 7 pm, we received information in the Parasrampur police station area that a man was found lying a short distance from his home in an injured condition," Basti SP Abhinandan told the news agency IANS.

"He was taken to the hospital and then referred to the Ayodhya Medical College, where he sadly died during treatment. It was discovered that he had been shot," he further told.

Basti, Uttar Pradesh: SP Abhinandan says, "Yesterday evening, at around 7 pm, we received information in the Parasrampur police station area that a man was found lying a short distance from his home in an injured condition. He was taken to the hospital and then referred to the… pic.twitter.com/UesKnOyfag — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2025

The victim is identified as Anees (25), a resident of Bedipur village under Parasurampur police station, who was talking on the evening while walking outside his house on Thursday, when his wife's lover, Rinku (22) approached him under the pretext of asking for directions.

Rinku engaged him in a conversation and led him to walk for more before shooting him to death with a country-made pistol on his forehead. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reached the spot with our field unit and dog squad for inspection. The deceased was identified as Anees, who had been married only recently, on the 13th of this month," the SP further stated in the case.

Family rushed Anees spotting lying on the road and his family rushed him to Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya, from where he was referred to the medical college, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Anees had returned to his village on November 10 this year from Mumbai, where he worked as a Hydra crane operator. He had married to Rukhsana (20) from Gonda on November 13.