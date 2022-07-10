Batala-based AAP MLA's relative, 2 aides killed in car accident

Batala-based AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi's cousin and two aides were among three people killed after their car met with an accident near the Batala-Jalandhar bypass.

Lalit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), toldthat five youths were present in the car. While returning from a party late on Saturday night, the vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst on the way which led to the mishap.

Three youths, including Kalsi's personal assistant Updesh Kumar, his cousin Gurleen Singh, and his friend Sunil (Ginni Sodhi) died in the accident.

The other two, including the MLA's younger brother Amrit Kalsi and his friend Manav Mehta, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor