Bathinda Cop Attacked With Knife by Bike-Borne Thieves While On Duty; Accused Arrested

Bathinda Police arrested two individuals for stabbing a Police Control Room (PCR) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) during a theft investigation. According to DSP City-1 Sandeep Singh Bhatti, the incident occurred when ASI Narinder Singh, who is posted with Patrol 18, responded to a motorcycle theft alert. Upon reaching the scene, Singh attempted to apprehend two suspects believed to be in possession of the stolen motorcycle. As the ASI confronted them, the suspects attacked him with a knife in an apparent attempt to flee. Singh sustained injuries but managed to alert his team. Bathinda Police launched an immediate search operation, successfully tracing and arresting both accused within hours of the incident.DSP Bhatti confirmed that the ASI is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.

In recent times, police personnel in Punjab have been attacked while settling disputes between warring parties or responding to any incident. As many as 11 police personnel and a few farmers were injured in Bathinda district last November when a clash broke out between them. The farmers were protesting against the land acquisition of the Jamnagar-Amritsar national highway project. The Punjab Police have been targeted by narco-terror networks in the past few months. Grenades were lobbed at almost 20 police stations all over Punjab. Although there was no injury to any police officers, such incidents left officials on their toes. Security was heightened all across the state and police stations were secured by extra barricading.

