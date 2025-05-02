Bathinda Police launch major crackdown on drug traffickers; illegal properties demolished

Bathinda (Punjab), May 2 In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bathinda Police launched a strong operation against local drug traffickers, targeting properties allegedly built using proceeds from the drug trade. The police sealed two houses and demolished two others using heavy machinery.

Residents of the affected neighbourhoods, particularly in the Beant Singh Nagar area, expressed their satisfaction with the police action. They celebrated by distributing sweets and showering flower petals on the police force as a gesture of appreciation.

Local residents stated that these drug traffickers had been a continuous source of trouble, frequently engaging in hooliganism and causing damage to their homes.

SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal confirmed the operation, stating that the action was taken based on information provided by the civil administration.

"It came to our notice that certain individuals involved in drug trafficking had illegally constructed properties. After due legal process and issuance of notices, we have sealed two such properties and demolished two others,” she said.

She also mentioned that several cases were already registered against the accused.

SDM Bathinda Balkaran Singh supported the police's move, adding that the demolished properties were constructed illegally, and that prior notices had been served. "This is just the beginning. Similar actions will continue in the coming days,” he assured.

Local resident Rekha Rani, visibly emotional during the media interaction, shared her relief and joy.

She said: "These drug traffickers had made our lives miserable. Our families were unsafe, and we even faced attacks on our homes. Today’s police action is commendable, and we hope such operations continue to clean our neighbourhood."

The crackdown marks a strong message by the Bathinda administration against drug-related crimes and illegal encroachments, and it has been widely welcomed by the local community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor