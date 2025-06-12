Bathinda: Punjabi Influencer Kanchan Tiwari Found Dead in Parked Car at Medical University Campus

A young social media influencer, Kanchan Tiwari, was found dead inside a car parked near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda. According to reports, the car had been stationary in the university parking lot for several hours before the body was discovered, causing a stir in the area. Upon receiving information, police promptly arrived at the scene and found Kanchan’s body inside the vehicle after opening the door.

Kanchan, a resident of Laxman Nagar, Ludhiana, was the registered owner of the car. Initial investigations revealed no visible signs of injury on her body. Police have launched a detailed inquiry into the case. Sources say Kanchan was highly active on social media, boasting millions of followers. She was known for her controversial posts and videos, which had often sparked debates and conflicts with various people. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be determined once the report is received. Authorities continue to investigate all aspects of the case.

