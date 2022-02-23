Battle for UP: Polling briefly disrupted after adhesive thrown at EVM

Lakhimpur Kheri, Feb 23 Polling was briefly disrupted after adhesive was thrown at an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) Lakhimpur Kheri district where people are casting their ballots in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The incident took place in the Kadipur Sani area and voting resumed after the EVM was replaced following the ruckus.

SP candidate Utkarsh Verma alleged that the Fevikwik adhesive was thrown at the cycle symbol.

Besides, Lakhimpur Kheri, polling is being held in Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting.

