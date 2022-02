Battle for UP: Varanasi teachers take out pink scooty rally for voter awareness

Varanasi, Feb 24 Teachers in Varanasi took out a Pink Scooty Rally on Thursday to increase awareness among voters to exercise their voting right.

The teachers of the entire district were dressed in pink outfits and they tried to make the voters, especially women voters, aware of the power of voting so that they all can come out and vote in maximum numbers.

This scooty rally, which started from the police line crossroads in Varanasi, ended at the same point covering about 10 kilometres.

One of the teachers said, "It is seen that women voters generally cast vote in fewer numbers. So, with this rally, we want to motivate women to come out and vote."

Out of the seven phases of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, four have concluded while the rest three will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

