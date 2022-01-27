Battle for UP: Yogi takes a jibe at 'Sefai Mohatsav'

Lucknow, Jan 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party, and said that those who yearn to make the state's identity similar to 'Sefai Mahotsav' are now history and will remain in history.

In a tweet , Yogi Adityanath said in Hindi, "The state is now identified with 'Divya Kumbh' and 'Grand Deepotsav', it will remain the same... Those who yearn to make the state's identity similar to 'Sefai Mahotsav' are now history, will remain a history.."

The Sefai Mahotsav was an annual cultural fair started in 1997 by late Ranveer Singh Yadav, nephew of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (and father of Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, former MP from Mainpuri).

It was renamed as Ranveer Singh Smriti Sefai Mahotsav after his death in 2002.

The event used to be a star-studded affair with top Bollywood personalities participating and performing in it.

The Mahotsav has not been held since 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor