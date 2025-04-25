“Battle Is Between Good and Evil Not Communities”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 tourists has left everyone in shock. Whole world is commending about this heinous act of violence and showed support to India. Following the attack India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and shut the Wagah-Attari border crossing. PM Modi in his Bihar speech said that terrorism will not be tolerated and it will not go unpunished. He said, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers and justice will be severed. RSS chief Mohan Bhagat also expressed his view on the recent attack. He said that enmity and hostility are not our nature but can't tolerate to get harmed and stay silent.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "Enmity and hostility are not our nature, but neither is it our nature to tolerate being harmed. If there is power, it should be demonstrated... At such times, power should be shown... This sends a message to the world that the one facing the power is strong. The battle is not between communities but between good and evil. Everyone is condemning what the extremists did in Kashmir. The people who died in Kashmir were killed after asking about their religion... Hindus would never do such a thing... We feel sorrow over this incident..."

Bhagwat said, "This battle is between religion and unrighteousness. The people who were killed were first asked about their religion. A Hindu will never do this. Because he is courageous. The country should be strong." Along with this, he also appealed to the countrymen that "India has to be made strong to destroy such monsters." "The country has to be made strong. "The demons should be destroyed with our eight-armed power," Bhagwat also said at this time.

Where exactly did the mistake go? The government said -

An all-party meeting was held in Delhi under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this incident. All the parties in the meeting condemned this terrorist attack. At this time, the government admitted that there was a mistake in security.

Why was the army not deployed?

In the meeting, the opposition parties raised the question that why was there no army or security deployed at the place where such a large number of tourists had come? Also, what were the intelligence agencies doing? Most of the parties raised the issue of lapses in the intelligence system and proper security deployment there. On this, the government said that usually the Amarnath Yatra starts in the month of June, the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra rest at this place, only then is this route opened, and the army is deployed in this area. But, this year, local tour operators started taking bookings of tourists very early without informing the government, which is why tourists started coming there from April 20. It is said that the local authorities were also not aware of this and therefore the army was not deployed there. The government gave.