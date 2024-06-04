Battleground Bengal: Trinamool takes early lead on 23 seats, BJP follows with 9

Kolkata, June 4 As per the initial trends coming out from the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has taken the lead on 23 seats, the BJP is ahead on 9 seats, while the Congress-Left alliance is in the lead on 3 seats.

Among the prominent BJP candidates who are in the lead are Amrita Roy from Krishnanagar, Santanu Thakur from Bangaon, Jagannath Sarkar from Ranaghat, and Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri.

The leading Trinamool heavyweights include Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Kalyan Banerjee from Serampore, Partha Bhowmik from Barrackpore, and Pratima Mondal from Jaynagar.

The two Congress candidates who are leading include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, and Mortaza Hossain from Jangipur.

“The counting for the EVMs has just started and the trend is expected to become clearer in the next two hours,” said a source in the state Chief Electoral Officer's office.

