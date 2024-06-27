Battling migraine, UP cop shoots self

Barabanki, June 27 A trainee police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday night in his room within the premises of Kothi police.

The victim identified as Arun Yadav, 30, had recently been transferred just two and a half months ago.

According to police, a suicide note from the scene cited his battle with migraine as the reason behind the step.

Additional SP (ASP) of Barabanki, Akhilesh Narain Singh, said that Arun, a resident of Kanpur, had joined the police force in March 2023.

"After completing a year of training, he was posted as Sub-Inspector at Kothi Police Station in March 2024. He shared his room with his batchmate Vishesh Kumar Kuril," the ASP said.

On Wednesday after having lunch together at the station canteen, Vishesh Kumar left for some work while Arun Yadav returned to his room. When Vishesh Kumar returned around 8 p.m., he found the door locked from inside.

Upon breaking open the door, he discovered Arun Yadav's lifeless body and service revolver nearby.

Vishesh Kumar immediately informed the senior authorities about the tragic event.

ASP Singh said that the suicide note indicated distress due to migraine issues as the motive behind his decision. Family members have been informed about the incident.

