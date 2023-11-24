Bawania’s gang member gathering intel about rival Pradhan gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a gangster associated with the Neeraj Bawania gang, who was gathering information about the members of the rival Ashok Pradhan gang on the jailed gangster’s instructions, an officer said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Praveen a.k.a Vikrant, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The officer said that Praveen, also a bail jumper in a robbery case, was previously involved in 18 criminal cases, including extortion, attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act, etc., in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused is an active member of the Neeraj Bawania Gang and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge from Ashok Pradhan and his gang members on the instructions of Neeraj Bawania, who is lodged in Tihar Jail.

He was also arranging logistics and firearms for the gang. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that there was information regarding the movement of Praveen, who was changing his hideouts and locations frequently to avoid arrest.

“However, after incessant efforts, specific information was received about the location of Praveen near the Railway Station, Garhi Harsuru, Gurugram (Haryana), and a team was sent there. The accused Praveen was finally nabbed on November 21,” said the DCP.

Praveen in his initial days moved to Delhi from his native village and started working as a driver. “During his stay in Delhi, he came in contact with bad elements and started committing crimes. Later, he joined the gang of Neeraj Bawania,” said the DCP.

