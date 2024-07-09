BBA (Hons) Programme of Jindal Global Business School ranked India's First & Best: Outlook-ICARE Rankings

New Delhi, July 9 The BBA (Hons) Programme of Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) has been ranked as India's First & Best programme in the coveted Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2024.

The Outlook-ICARE rankings are the benchmark for academic excellence and have been conducted for over two decades tracking the distinction and merit of courses being offered by Indian colleges. This accolade has been won by JGBS two years in a row.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), said, “The BBA (Hons) programme and JGBS as an institution were assessed on the basis of five important methodological variables. This included Academic & Research Excellence, Industry Interface & Placement, Infrastructure & Facilities, Governance & Admissions and Diversity & Outreach. The BBA (Hons) programme of JGBS scored phenomenally well in all the above variables and secured a score of 845.12 points out of 1000 points making JGBS India's First Ranked Business School and its BBA (Hons) programme the best in the country amongst its peers. It is a distinctive honour that JGBS continues to retain the No. 1 Rank for the second consecutive year and has scored 100 per cent for its World Class Infrastructure & Student Facilities. It also achieved the Highest Score for Academic & Research Excellence and was featured as being among India's Exclusive Academies of Exceptional Abilities. Today JGBS is recognised as the Gold Standard for Internationalisation & Global Exposure for Faculty & Students.”

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School, said, “BBA (Hons) is one of our most popular programmes, and its multidisciplinary curriculum and cross-functional approach towards academic distinction have made it the programme of choice for discerning students. Not only does it provide an excellent grounding and insight into management education, but it also equips our students for a successful career in the competitive world and prepares them with the necessary skills and knowledge. This recognition becomes even bigger when we look at the list of other institutions that are ranked alongside it, as several of them are much older and indeed prestigious.”

The OUTLOOK-ICARE 2024 Rankings for India's BBA Institutes have ranked 130 institutions, and JGBS is ranked number 1. JGBS launched the BBA programme only in 2016, and it has become its flagship programme and has been ranked Number 1 for the last two consecutive years in India. This is a remarkable recognition of the outstanding performance of JGBS as a leading institution in the country which has come barely in a little over a decade of its establishment.

The consistent top ranking reflects the dedication and commitment of JGBS towards providing quality management education and nurturing future business leaders in India, thereby contributing to nation-building as the economy continues to grow and evolve and requires a qualified workforce with a holistic understanding of organisations and business dynamics, along with strong leadership and management skills.

