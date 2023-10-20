BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC

Lucknow, Oct 20 The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University (BBAU), Lucknow, on Thursday, joined an elite club as it got the top-notch A++ rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university obtained a 3.72 score on a point scale of 4.

There are four central universities in Uttar Pradesh and BBAU is the only one among them to obtain A++ rating.

While BBAU has A++, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) got A and the University of Allahabad obtained B++ rating.

BBAU vice chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh said: "It is collective team work from all our stakeholders. Teachers, students and staff worked as a unit that helped us to get this ranking. There are four central universities in UP And BBAU is the only one to get A++. Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and Prayagraj (Allahabad) University are behind us."

Singh said: "BBAU was awarded 'A' grade in 2015. The term of five years had expired in May 2020. The process got delayed due to Covid-19. The university submitted its self-assessment report to NAAC in July this year. The team visited between October 9 and 11. In National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, we were placed 42 among all universities. Not many universities that got A++ got ranking in NIRF."

"The university has been secured Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.72…valid for a period of five years. The NAAC made its assessment under seven criteria and awarded marks on a scale of four points each. For curricular aspects, BBAU scored 4 out of 4, for teaching-learning and evaluation 3.6, for research, innovation and extension 3.73, for infrastructure and learning resources 3.85, for student support and progression 3.44, for governance, leadership and management 3.42 and for institutional values and best practices 3.96. This adds up to 3.72 total points obtained by BBAU from NAAC,” the vice chancellor said.

The jubilant students said it is a big achievement and this will provide them an opportunity for better placement.

