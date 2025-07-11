BC quota ordinance is victory of Telangana Jagruthi, says Kavitha

Hyderabad, July 11 Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Friday claimed that the decision of the Congress government to bring an ordinance for 42 per cent reservation of backward classes in local bodies is a victory of backward classes and Telangana Jagruthi.

She welcomed the state Cabinet's decision to bring an ordinance to amend the existing Act for 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs).

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, led a "victory rally" from her residence in Banjara Hills to Tank Bund, where she garlanded the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference, Kavitha announced that in view of the state government's decision, Telangana Jagruthi is postponing the 'Rail Roko' programme scheduled on July 17.

Telangaan Jagruthi, the cultural arm of BRS, had announced 'Rail Roko' to demand that the Centre approve two Bills passed by Telangana Legislature to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, jobs and local bodies.

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to issue an ordinance to enhance the BC quota in local bodies.

She said they would wait for a week for the government to act, and in case it fails to initiate the steps, they would organise 'Rail Roko'.

Kavitha claimed that the state government took the decision due to pressure mounted by Telangana Jagruthi through public protests.

She welcomed the decision of the Cabinet to bring the ordinance before the local body elections. She demanded that the government immediately initiate necessary steps in this regard.

Kavitha, a member of the Legislative Council, also stated that they have some doubts.

"If the reservation can be implemented immediately after issuing an ordinance, why did the Congress government wait for 18 months?" she asked.

She believes that the Congress government may have delayed the decision for political mileage. He alleged that it is doing politics around the reservation to divert people's attention from its election promises.

The MLC said non-implementation of election promises would create difficulties for BCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities.

She also demanded that the state government speak on the BC reservation in education and employment. She said a Constitutional amendment could ensure political rights to BCs.

"If the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, wants, it can amend the Constitution in no time, but it is not doing it. It may be looking for an escape by blaming the Congress party," she said.

Demanding that BC bills be included in Schedule 9 of the Constitution, she urged Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay to take the initiative in this regard.

