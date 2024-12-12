B’desh delegation likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 12 A Bangladeshi delegation is likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to mark India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"A delegation from Bangladesh is likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. There may be Mukti Joddhas in this delegation," Wg Cdr Himanshu Tiwari, CPRO, MoD, Kolkata, informed on Thursday.

He did not provide details regarding the size of the delegation or the number of Mukti Joddhas likely to be present for the event.

"We will communicate as we receive more details," Wg Cdr Tiwari said.

A shift in stance by Bangladesh is likely to have occurred after Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit the neighbouring country. There was no information regarding the possibility of a visit by Mukti Joddhas to the Vijay Diwas celebrations this year during the curtain raiser of the event on December 6. The absence of a Bangladeshi delegation in Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata is unprecedented.

"Delegations, comprising Mukti Joddhas, attended the ceremony even when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party was in power in the neighbouring country. The Bangladeshis attended even during the Covid pandemic. This is a matter of sentiment. Indian troops, known as the Mitra Bahini, and the Mukti Bahini shed blood together for the creation of a new country. Nothing of this nature ever happened anywhere else in the world," a senior official said.

According to records, 1,668 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives for the creation of Bangladesh. The War lasted barely 13 days and ended on December 16, 1971, with the biggest surrender ever, by 90,000 Pakistani troops, since World War II. Indian troops did not stay put in Bangladesh though. The pullout began in January 1972 and was completed within three months.

Bangladesh celebrates the month of December as 'Bijoya Mash', or the ‘Month of Victory’. The celebrations are low-key this year due to the situation that has prevailed in Bangladesh over the last six months.

