B’desh explores possibility of handling EXIM cargo via Kolkata

Kolkata, July 12 A 13-member delegation from Bangladesh completed a four-day tour of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) in Kolkata on Friday.

The delegation, led by S M Mostafa Kamal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh, was here to explore the possibility of transhipment of EXIM cargo from and to their country through ports located along the eastern coast of India.

SMP Kolkata has already held successful trials for the movement of cargo - both containers and dry bulk - to Bangladesh and northeast of the country through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route along the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hugli and Brahmaputra Rivers.

“The delegation visited the ports of Haldia and Kolkata, in line with agreed minutes of the India-Bangladesh Shipping Secretaries Level Talks (SSLT) held in Dhaka in December 2023,” an official said.

He said that the delegation also met Rathendra Raman, Chairperson, SMP, Kolkata, and learnt of the present infrastructure at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), to handle containerised cargo shipped from Bangladesh for third-country export.

“Plans for future infrastructural development of the port facilities were also highlighted,” a senior SMP Kolkata official said.

He said that the discussions were held on the various trade facility advantages which exporters from Bangladesh would enjoy if they chose to tranship cargo through SMP Kolkata.

“Not only are containers available easily, but the transit time is less when compared to other major ports along India's eastern seaboard. Allocation of dedicated vessels to ply between Bangladesh and India and provision for onward and return cargo to and from SMP Kolkata for optimisation of operational cost were some of the points that were discussed,” the official said.

He added that the Bangladeshi delegation was briefed about the direct transit facility, planned vessel movement between to and from Chittagong and Yangon, the introduction of night navigation facilities, presence of extended allied service facilities at SMP Kolkata in terms of CFS, strong presence of leading shipping lines, integrated road and rail transportation network and established custom facilities.

“A cost comparative analysis was done to establish that shipment of export cargo from Chittagong to SMP Kolkata for shipment to other countries will be far more economical instead of shipment through trans-shipment ports like Colombo,” he said.

He said that the two-way plying of the vessels would further reduce the overall cost of transportation enabling a win-win trade proposition for both countries.

The IBP route covers nearly all ports of call in Bangladesh, including Mongla, Narayanganj, Ashugunj. It was discussed how barges carrying fly-ash from India to Bangladesh along the IBP route could return with loaded containers.

Joint Secretary Mostafa Kamal assured that meetings would be convened in Bangladesh with all stakeholders before a report is prepared and submitted to the country's shipping ministry.

“The contents of the report will also be shared with India through diplomatic channels,” he said.

