B’desh leader’s remarks on Northeast irresponsible and dangerous: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday strongly condemned repeated remarks emanating from Bangladesh suggesting that India’s northeastern states should be separated and merged with the neighbouring country, terming them “irresponsible and dangerous” and asserting that India would not remain silent on the issue.

Reacting to comments made by Hasnat Abdullah, a senior leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), Sarma said a section of leaders across the border has, over the past year, consistently made provocative statements targeting the territorial integrity of India’s Northeast.

Abdullah had reportedly stated on Monday that Bangladesh should “isolate” India’s northeastern region and extend support to separatist elements if New Delhi attempted to destabilise Dhaka.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Lumding, the Chief Minister said such remarks cross all limits of diplomatic propriety and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

“For the last year, statements have been coming again and again from that country suggesting that the states of Northeast India should be separated and merged with Bangladesh. These comments are irresponsible and dangerous, and India will not remain silent,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of a controversial statement earlier this year made by Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who had described India’s Northeast as a “deadlock region”.

The comment had triggered widespread political backlash in India, with leaders across party lines accusing Yunus of undermining India’s sovereignty and encouraging divisive narratives about the strategically sensitive region.

Sarma said that the Northeast is an integral and inseparable part of India and has made significant strides in development, connectivity and peace in recent years.

He added that any attempt to question India’s territorial integrity or encourage separatism would be dealt with firmly.

The Chief Minister reiterated that India believes in peaceful coexistence and good neighbourly relations but will respond decisively to any rhetoric that threatens national unity or regional security.

