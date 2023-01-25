B'deshi man arrested in Coimbatore airport after failing to sing national anthem

Chennai, Jan 25 A Bangladeshi national, who had an Indian passport and an Aadhaar Card, was arrested by immigration officials at the Coimbatore airport after he failed to sing the Indian national anthem.

When the officials questioned G. Anwar Hussain (27) who had arrived from Sharjah, he failed to properly answer their queries.

Even though his passport showed a Kolkata address, the immigration officials doubted the reason for his arrival in Coimbatore.

He failed to answer the officials' queries as to why he had come to Coimbatore instead of Kolkata, airport sources told .

After this, the immigration officials asked him to sing the national anthem, following Anwar Hussain admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national.

He was then handed over to the Peelamedu police station. The have police registered a case against him and he was charged under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

According to police officials, he first came to Avinashi in Tiruppur as a tailor in 2018 and worked there till November 2020.

He met some agents and forged a birth certificate which which he got the Aadhaar card and the Indian passport made.

Police sources told that a detailed investigation would be conducted on the agents who had arranged the fake birth certificate for him.

Police are also ascertaining the number of foreign nationals who would have benefitted through these agents.

Central intelligence agencies have also commenced a probe into this issue.

Anwar Hussain was produced before a judicial magistrate court on Tuesday and has been remanded in judicial custody in the Puzhal central prison, Chennai.

