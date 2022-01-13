'Be alert but don't panic': PM Modi's message to chief ministers on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, holding an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation, asked them to be alert but not to panic. The meeting was held via video-conference in the wake of steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the wake of emergence of Omicron variant. Omicron is infecting many more people than other variants. We don’t have to panic. Our alertness should not go down. He added that most world experts say be it any variant, the vaccine is the best weapon to fight it. He said India has to go for 100% vaccination through Har Ghar Dastak campaign," Modi said.

The prime minister said that compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading and it's more transmissible. He added that the health experts were assessing the situation and it was clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic.As per News18 the prime minister said, "We have to see to it that any strategy should ensure that there is the least impact on economic activity and livelihoods of common people. Hence we have to focus on local containment along with effective home isolation treatment.""Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center & states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too," said Modi.As per an ANI report, Manipur chief minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that he was in a video conference chaired by the prime minister to discuss issues pertaining to the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the country.