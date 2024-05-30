Bear Attack in Uttarakhand: Farmer Mauled to Death by Wild Animal, Body Found in Cave in Uttarkashi (Watch Video)

A dead body of a farmer was found dead on Thursday, May 30, in a cave with marks of bear's claws on the chest and other parts of the body. According to the reports, a man from Raithal village of Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi went to graze goats in the forest.

The body was recovered from the cave by the forest department team on Thursday and sent to the district hospital for the postmortem. Deceased, Ajay Rana of Raithal Village had gone to graze goats in the forest on Wednesday, when he did not return home till late evening, his family members registered a missing complaint after which forest department and police team conducted search operation in the area. After searching for hours on Thursday, they found a body from a nearby cave.

Visuals From the Cave Were Forest Officials Retrive Body of Farmer

यह हृदयविदारक था, उसके शव पर भालू के पंजों की दरिंदगी के निशान थे। भालू उठाकर एक गुफा में ले गया और उत्तरकाशी के भटवाड़ी ब्लॉक के रैथल गांव के युवक की मौत हो गई। यह युवक बकरी चराने जंगल गया था और भालू ने हमला कर दिया। वन विभाग ने खोजबीन की तो शव गुफा में मिला।

दुःखद pic.twitter.com/6JK5F8PB0e — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) May 30, 2024

Forest officer Taknaur Rupmohan Nautiyal said that goat herder Ajay Rana died in a bear attack. There are bear paw mark on Ajay Rana's body at various places. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem. The forest department will provide compensation to the victim's family as per rules.