Became CM due to backward community’s blessings, not hateful politics: Siddaramaiah

Haveri, Aug 30 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he became the Chief Minister due to the blessings of the backward community, and not hateful politics.

“I did not come to power due to hateful politics. I became the Chief Minister with the blessings of the backward community. As long as I have the blessings of the people, no one can do anything to me,” said the Chief Minister after unveiling the bronze statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and inaugurating Kanaka Bhavan in Devaragudda of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

He added that in a caste-based society like India, even the most marginalised person must be given an opportunity, as Mahatma Gandhi said.

“I believe in this principle and design my programs accordingly. This is what creates jealousy for the BJP and JD-S. This jealousy will destroy them, but they cannot shake me,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that he is not afraid of anyone or any conspiracy against his government, adding that the guerrilla warrior Rayanna, who was a nightmare for the British, was betrayed by his own people.

“Such traitors still exist among us today. Traitors like this have existed in all eras. We must face them unitedly and defeat them. Only when we imbibe the patriotism and spirit of struggle of Sangolli Rayanna can we fulfil his vision,” the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people not to tolerate “revenge”, “jealousy” or “conspiracies” against the Congress government allegedly fanned by the BJP and JD-S.

“Will you allow any conspiracy against the Congress government?” he asked, to which the people responded, “We won’t tolerate it. We will rise in against these things.”

He said that his government has been fulfilling the promises made to the people, adding that even during his first term as Chief Minister, he fulfilled promises by delivering various schemes.

“Now, in just one year of my second term, I have implemented all five guarantees,” the Chief Minister said.

The event was presided over by MLA Shivanna and witnessed the presence of Siddarameshwar Swamiji from Kanaka Gurupitha, Thinthani, Shantabhishma Chaudayya Mahaswami from Narasipura Ambigara Chowdayya Peetha, and Karappajj Hakkari from Devaragudda.

The Chief Minister also announced that Devaragudda will be developed as a tourist centre at the Malatesh Devaru Temple.

“Legal action will be taken to lift the stay order against the Devaragudda Development Authority and all basic facilities will be provided to Devaragudda,” the Chief Minister promised.

