Beed sarpanch murder: All-party delegation meets Governor, seeks Dhananjay Munde’s resignation

Mumbai, Jan 6 An all-party delegation on Monday met Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan regarding the Beed Sarpanch murder case, demanding the resignation of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet.

The delegation told the Governor that considering the involvement and possible interference in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case (Sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district), Munde should immediately resign. The delegation also demanded that the feeling of the Rule of Law must be strengthened. For that, a case of murder under BNS 103 ( old IPC 302) must be immediately registered against Walmik Karad, the mastermind of the kidnapping, extortion and murder case and the case should be conducted in a fast-track court.

Further, the delegation in its representation to the Governor, also demanded that the accountability of law enforcement officials should be ensured and, therefore, action should be taken against police personnel who neglected their duties. The delegation urged the Governor to take initiatives to restore public confidence and safety of residents in the Beed district and ultimately to curb extortion and hooliganism.

The delegation comprised Leader of Opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, Beed MP (NCP-SP) Bajrang Sonawane, Beed legislator Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP-SP), Ashti legislator (BJP) Suresh Dhas and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar among others.

“The gruesome murder of Santosh Deshmukh and the ongoing extortionist activities underline a grave failure of law enforcement in Bed. The biased handling of this case and the state government's alleged support for the accused have eroded public trust,” claimed the delegation. The delegation sought the Governor’s intervention considering recent developments in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

“On December 31, 2024, Walmik Karad announced his surrender through a dramatic video on social media. Hundreds of people gathered at the CID headquarters in Pune during his surrender, creating chaos. The accused continues to receive favourable treatment, with public support orchestrated by influential figures. The lack of impartiality in the investigation is evident. Certain SIT members are allegedly influenced by the accused,” said the delegation.

"The delegation pointed out that Beed district, which has historically been recognised as a region of peace-loving, progressive citizens, has seen an alarming rise in terror-driven activities, allegedly motivated by political selfishness and the misuse of political power. Extortion, kidnappings, and other heinous crimes have become rampant, and the police and district administration seem complicit due to political influence. The inhuman torture and brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh, Sarpanch of Massajog, exemplify the deteriorating law and order situation in Beed,” the delegation said.

According to the delegation, the abduction, torture, and gruesome murder of Deshmukh, coupled with the alleged negligence and bias of the police, have sparked unrest across the Beed district and pose a serious threat to public safety statewide.

