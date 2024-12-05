Beef Banned in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Govt Prohibits Beef Consumption in Restaurants and Public Places Across State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a statewide ban on serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places. The decision, sources said, was taken at a state cabinet meeting to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 regulates the transportation, and slaughter of all cattle, and sale of beef and beef products in the state. "We had earlier introduced a bill in Assam to protect cows and we have been successful," Mr Sarma said, referring to the legislation that was approved by the state assembly in 2021.

"Going further, we have decided that beef will not be served in any hotels or restaurants in the state. It will also not be served during any public function or in any public place," he added.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in majority and within a five kilometre radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery)."Earlier, we had decided to place the curbs within a five kilometre radius of a temple but now, we have decided to expand it to other areas," the Chief Minister said. The opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) hit out at the state government, accusing it of diverting attention from key issues.