Beef being 'weaponised' to target Hindus in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that beef is being "weaponised" to intimidate Hindu communities in the state, referencing incidents where the meat was purportedly discarded in public areas following Eid celebrations last week.

Speaking at a press conference at the state BJP headquarters on Tuesday, the Chief Minister claimed the act was a deliberate provocation aimed at changing the social dynamics in mixed-population areas.

"Earlier, Muslim families living in Hindu localities used to be mindful of sentiments. Now, leftovers are being thrown around to force Hindus out," he said.

He cited instances of beef allegedly found near places such as Cotton University in Guwahati.

"Eating beef during Eid is a personal choice, but it cannot be used to provoke or insult others," CM Sarma asserted, lamenting the lack of public protests over the incidents.

He added that only three Muslim individuals had reached out to express disapproval.

Warning of further escalation regarding eating beef, the Chief Minister said, "At this rate, in 20 years, beef could be thrown in front of the Kamakhya temple."

He urged the law enforcement agencies to act decisively, but stressed that public support was essential to maintain order.

Shifting focus to illegal immigration, CM Sarma reiterated the need for a "non-compromising" stance, claiming Assam faces a demographic and political threat from foreign nationals.

He asserted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports the state in its effort to "push back" illegal migrants, much of the resistance is coming from within Assam itself.

"PM Modi alone cannot protect us. The Assamese people must take the lead," he said, comparing the situation in Assam to Gujarat, where he claimed illegal migrants were expelled without legal resistance.

CM Sarma also criticised the Congress and its Legislative Party leader Debabrata Saikia for allegedly opposing the deportation of illegal migrants.

He referenced Saikia's comments in the Assembly citing former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru's objection to the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, which empowers local officials to remove illegal migrants.

"This shows Nehru's pro-foreigner stance goes back decades," he remarked.

Claiming that Assam is the target of global sympathy networks, CM Sarma said nearly 3,000 Facebook accounts based in cities like Islamabad, Dhaka and Riyadh routinely release social media posts about Assam and Palestine.

"We are a state surrounded by enemies," he said, adding that information gathered from such sources would be handed over to the Centre for further action, potentially involving agencies like Interpol.

