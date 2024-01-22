“Beginning of Ram Rajya”: Dhirendra Shastri on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

India is immersed in celebration as the grand Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha ceremony and the inauguration of the Ram Temple take place in Ayodhya. Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader, Dhirendra Shastri, referred to this day as the commencement of 'Ram Rajya'. Expressing joy, he stated, "This is a proud day for India. My heart is full, and we are very happy. Best wishes to the entire nation and the world."

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj, oversees the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a religious pilgrimage site in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The Pran Pratistha ceremony saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. During the ceremony, Army helicopters showered flowers on Ayodhya, and 30 artists played various Indian musical instruments at the temple premises during the Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple, as reported by temple authorities.

Representatives from major spiritual and religious sects of the country, along with people from diverse backgrounds, attended the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony. The ceremony adhered to Shastriya protocols and took place in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon, with 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet length (east-west), 250 feet width, and 161 feet height. It is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors, with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities on the pillars and walls. The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla). The main entrance is on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The Mandir includes five Halls - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. Adjacent to the Mandir, there is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to ancient times. Additionally, in the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.