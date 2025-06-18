Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Search Underway

Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad received a bomb threat e-mail on Wednesday, June 18, prompting security agencies to launch a high alert at the airport premises. According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Begumpet Division, the threat was reported early in the day, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and intensive checks across the airport and its surrounding premises.

Hyderabad, Telangana | ACP Begumpet says, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later." — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

"Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later," ACP Begumpet told news agency ANI.