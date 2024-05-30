Begusarai: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies Rescuing Siblings from Fire

Manipa in Begusarai witnessed a tragic incident when a six-year-old girl sacrificed her life while saving her sibling from a house fire on Tuesday night. Reports indicate that the children were alone in their thatched house as their parents were away for work at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, the deceased, Srishti, and her seven-year-old sibling, Shobha, woke up to find their house engulfed in flames. They quickly alerted their older sister, Mausam, aged 12, and their younger brothers, Priyanshu and Rajbabu, both below the age of 10. While the other children managed to escape outside, Srishti's foot got caught in a bicycle wheel near the door as she attempted to leave. Despite the efforts of villagers to rescue her, Srishti tragically could not be saved. The fire eventually consumed the entire house, along with two goats and other belongings.

Omprakash, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Matihani police station, stated, "The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but preliminary investigations suggest that it may have been caused by a kerosene lamp used for lighting." He further mentioned that the family has received immediate financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh under the Kabir Anteyashti Yojana and Rs 20,000 under the family benefit scheme. The body was handed over to the family following an autopsy. This heartbreaking incident has deeply shaken the village community, highlighting the courage and selflessness displayed by young Srishti in the face of adversity.