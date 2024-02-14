Behmai Murder Case: After 43 Years, One Gets Life Term, Another Acquitted

After 43 years, a verdict has finally been reached in the infamous Behmai murder case in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. One accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while another has been acquitted.

According to reports, the Anti-Dacoity Court of Kanpur Dehat delivered the judgment on Wednesday, sentencing a convict to life imprisonment in the Behmai case. Additionally, one accused was acquitted. Many individuals involved in the case, including the main accused Phoolan Devi, have passed away over the years. A total of 36 people were implicated in this incident.

The court found Shyam Babu, one of the accused in custody, guilty in the Behmai case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, Vishwanath, another accused, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The Behmai incident, which occurred on February 14, 1981, saw dacoit Phoolan Devi gun down 20 individuals in Behmai village, located along the Yamuna in the Rajpur police station area of Kanpur Dehat. The victims were all Thakurs. The incident garnered widespread attention nationally and internationally.

Rajaram, a resident of Behmai, stepped forward to file a case, naming 14 individuals, including Phoolan Devi and Mustaqeem. However, despite efforts to seek justice, the case faced numerous hurdles over the years, leading to a prolonged legal battle. Sadly, most of the accused and 28 witnesses associated with the case have since passed away. Plaintiff Rajaram diligently attended court proceedings in the hope of justice, but he, too, has passed away without seeing resolution.