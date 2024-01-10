BEL to provide equipment to armed forces in integrated manner: Defence Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 10 Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday said that efforts are being made that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) should play an important role in ensuring that the equipment is provided to armed forces and Indian Coast Guard in an integrated manner.

Aramane on Wednesday was in Ghaziabad in UP where he inaugurated ‘Abhigyaan’ -- a state-of-the-art auditorium at the Central Research Laboratory (CRL) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Defence Public Service Unit (DPSU).

Aramane termed the Abhigyan auditorium as an asset for the scientific community.

He also lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers of BEL, saying that their efforts bolster national security while carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He also urged the scientists to have more collaboration with the domestic start-ups and incubators with the aim to provide state-of-the-art technologies/products to the armed forces.

He emphasised that more initiatives should come from the scientists and engineers of BEL.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said that the Abhigyaan auditorium consists of excellent acoustics, smart interfaces, a large interactive data wall and three cameras with extensive features for live feed.

“There are also two high resolution displays for simultaneous presentation and demonstration. The auditorium has a seating capacity for 250 people and will be used for product demos, symposiums, hackathons, tech talks and lectures,” the ministry said.

