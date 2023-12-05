Belgian national arrested for carrying tracker device at Goa airport

Panaji, Dec 25 Goa Police on Tuesday booked a Belgian national for allegedly carrying tracker device while boarding flight bound to Mumbai from Dabolim airport Goa, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told IANS that the offense was registered against the foreign national for carrying tracker device.

"It was a GPS tracker device, which he was carrying while boarding the flight. Hence the case has been registered against him," police said.

The police identified the accused as Brys Emely Antonie G (47).

Police said that further investigating is underway.

