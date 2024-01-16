Believe in team unity & collective performance, says Tejashwi

Patna, Jan 16 In a veiled message to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that he believed in teamwork and not individual players.

While inaugurating a cricket tournament at Urja Park in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav, who was also an IPL player before joining the political legacy of his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi in Bihar, said that individual performance does not matter, it is the team work that always wins the matches.

When asked about when he will hit sixes in politics, Tejashwi said: “If one player hits sixes and others lose wickets cannot be a good thing. We believe in team unity and collective performance of all players.”

The statement of Tejashwi Yadav is important as there appears to be some rift between Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar over the seat-sharing formula and the approach of RJD during the meetings of INDIA bloc in Delhi on December 19 last year.

Nitish Kumar went to the house of Lalu Prasad on Makar Sankranti but the two leaders did not interact much during there.

“In democracy, it’s the people who are the boss. They have elected us and we are trying to come out faithfully to their hope. We have given jobs to two lakh people from Bihar and other states and this is a world record. We are working in every field,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Mahagathbandhan is strongly standing with the people of Bihar. There is no chance of if and but here, especially BJP, has no scope here,” he said.

