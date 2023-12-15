Bells for sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Temple to be sent from B’luru

Bengaluru, Dec 15 The bells that will be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be sent from Bengaluru.

Industrialist Rajendraprasad Naidu is dedicating the bells and other materials for use during worship.

A special worship ceremony for the bells was conducted at a temple in Bengaluru on Friday, which will be sent to Ayodhya on Saturday. Samples were sent to Ayodhya earlier which were approved five months ago.

As many as 30 temple bells manufactured in accordance with the Agama Shastra will be sent to the Ram Mandir for installation in the sanctum-sanctorum. These bells are designed to produce the 'Om' sound when rung.

Naidu is also sending silver lamps and mangalarti lamps to Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple is scheduled for inauguration on January 22, 2024.

