Beneficiaries ecstatic after receiving property cards under Svamitva scheme, laud PM Modi’s vision

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir), Jan 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the Svamitva Scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages across 230 districts spanning ten states and two Union Territories on Saturday via video conferencing.

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted directly with several beneficiaries. One such recipient, Virendra Kumar from Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, shared his experience with IANS.

“It was a pleasure speaking with the Prime Minister. I never imagined I’d have such an opportunity. Receiving the property card under the Svamitva Yojana has made me very happy. For three generations, we had no legal ownership documents, but now we do. This card allows us to take bank loans as rightful landowners,” Kumar told IANS.

Rajesh Sharma, DC of Samba, noted that the Prime Minister interacted with five beneficiaries from the Samba district. “Today, we distributed 1,400 property cards under the scheme in Samba. These documents enable beneficiaries to secure bank loans, which was not possible earlier due to the lack of proper documentation,” Sharma said.

Keshav Datt Sharma, DDC chairman, highlighted the scheme’s impact. “These property cards allow beneficiaries to mortgage their land for loans, which can be used to build homes or fund other ventures. Moreover, it resolves longstanding land disputes by providing legal proof of ownership,” he remarked.

The distribution program in Samba was held at the district office, where numerous district officials and general public were present.

During the event, the Prime Minister emphasized the transformative nature of the Svamitva Scheme. Speaking with beneficiaries from Jammu and Kashmir and other states, he described it as a vital initiative toward a self-reliant India.

“The Svamitva Yojana not only grants ownership of property but also lays the foundation for economic empowerment. It provides villagers with legal and financial rights over their property,” PM Modi stated.

He further highlighted the scheme's significance in reducing property disputes, facilitating institutional credit through bank loans, and promoting comprehensive village-level planning.

Launched five years ago, the Svamitva Scheme leverages drone technology to conduct surveys and issue ‘Record of Rights’ to rural households. The initiative aims to drive rural economic progress by enabling property monetization, enhancing property tax assessments, and resolving land disputes.

