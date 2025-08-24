Beneficiaries laud PM Modi as PMEGP empowers rural entrepreneurs in Neemuch

New Delhi, Aug 24 Beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch have lauded PM Narendra Modi for empowering rural entrepreneurs and reviving traditional crafts that were once on the verge of extinction.

The scheme has not only enabled villagers to become self-reliant but has also opened doors to global markets. One such inspiring example is Kiran Jariya, a resident of Tarapur, Umeedpura village in Neemuch district, who received a loan of Rs 14 lakh under PMEGP to expand her venture, Geeta Handprints.

She has successfully taken her family’s 400-year-old heritage of Nandna prints, Dabu, and Indigo hand block prints to both domestic and international markets. Today, her handcrafted fabrics are being sold online across India and abroad.

Speaking to IANS, Kiran expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister. “Our hand block print work, including Nandna, Dabu, and Indigo, is now getting recognition abroad.

"This is our centuries-old heritage that had almost vanished, but thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheme, it is flourishing again. PMEGP has given us financial support and the confidence to expand. Our business has grown, our family is secure, and our products are now sold worldwide. For this, I thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Vanbari Jariya, also credited PMEGP for transforming their livelihood.

“We availed a loan in 2019-20 under this scheme, along with a subsidy. Since then, our work has grown remarkably. This scheme is a blessing for small entrepreneurs like us. Our hand-printed fabrics, made with 100 per cent natural dyes, are receiving many foreign orders. Because of this work, more people in the village are also getting employment. We are grateful to PM Modi for such a visionary programme,” he noted.

The success story of the Jariya family underscores how PMEGP is creating sustainable self-employment opportunities in rural India while preserving traditional crafts.

It reflects the larger vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, where entrepreneurship, heritage, and modern markets come together.

